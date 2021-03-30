'The virus is not done with us'; Shelby County health experts sound alarm about COVID-19 variant found in local labs

Strain which originated in Brazil more contagious, more resistant against COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "I know we want to be done with the virus but unfortunately the virus is not done with us," Dr. Manoj Jain with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said.

That's the warning Tuesday from Shelby County health experts. The latest obstacle: the recent discovery locally of four cases of the P.1 variant strain that originated in Brazil. Studies show it's 200% more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and vaccines don't protect as well against.

"It can evade the vaccine and also if you have had previous infection it can cause re-infection," Dr. Jain said.

That's why this latest COVID-19 strain - and others already spreading across Shelby County - are problematic for area doctors. While new COVID-19 cases remain flat on average in recent weeks, the positivity rate and transmission rate are on the rise.

"We are beginning to see signs of that curve going back up again and it is very likely that this will happen as it has done in other states," Dr. Jain said.

Still, doctors believe Shelby County can still avoid a fourth COVID-19 wave if the area stays vigilant with safe practices and more shots in arms.

"There is a real tug of war between the virus wanting to spread and us getting people vaccinated," Dr. Jain said.

With some vaccine appointment slots still open this week, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said Tuesday they could potentially add slots this Easter Weekend. The goal had been to exhaust the existing supply by Thursday.