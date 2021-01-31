Walmart locations in Shelby County will be offering the Covid-19 shot

More locations for the shot will likely offer an easier process for receiving it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The vaccine rollout in Shelby County hit a bump in the road this week with long delays at the Pipkin Building site, but it's looking to be smoother going forward.

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said on Wednesday more vaccine sites will help make the process easier for people to get the shot.

"The overall plan for vaccine rollout is to not ultimately have the health department be the primary provider of vaccines," Haushalter said.

SCHD hopes more locations for the shot will open soon, so it can relieve some of the pressure.

"It’s really critical that people are able to go to their primary care provider," Haushalter said. "In addition to the health department, in the near future, safety net providers which are community clinics will have some vaccine as well as some of the pharmacies, so when more vaccine is available at the federal level it’ll continue to expand."

At 11 #Walmart locations in Shelby County, you'll be able to get a #COVIDVaccination.



The Appling Emissions Station site had smooth sailing for people getting their second dose. Tiffany Collins, the deputy director for general services for the City of Memphis, said they were able to vaccinate 150-170 people per hour thanks to the great number of volunteers they had.

"We’re not doing less people although it looks a little clear out here," Collins said. "We’ve just been able to get through them a lot quicker with allocating times to the appropriate individuals."

Eleven Walmart stores in Shelby County will also be administering doses of vaccine. This will help with spreading out the people who qualify for the shot to avoid congestion at a few locations.

Here are the Walmart locations:

3950 Austin Peay Highway, Memphis

6990 East Shelby Drive, Memphis

5255 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis

2856 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis

6727 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis

7525 Winchester Road, Memphis

8480 Highway 64, Bartlett

6520 Memphis Arlington Road, Bartlett

8400 U.S. Highway 64, Bartlett

560 West Poplar Ave., Collierville