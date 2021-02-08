'We are still in that upward trajectory'; new COVID cases, hospitalizations still surging across TN, vaccinations up in past week

TN Department of Health Commissioner said Monday 94 of 95 counties had week to week improvement in vaccinations, including Shelby County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Monday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey updated the ongoing challenges with COVID-19 statewide and a surge of recent cases and hospitalizations linked to the more contagious Delta variant.

"We are still in that upward trajectory and right now there are no signs of that slowing," Dr. Piercey said. "That started in Tennessee mostly in the Memphis and Shelby County market, mostly because of their proximity to Missouri and Arkansas but now it is statewide and there is no part of the state that is immune to the Delta variant."

Dr. Piercey said breakthrough cases of those fully vaccinated remain incredibly rare, just 1600 out of the 2.7 million Tennesseans vaccinated to date.

Those unvaccinated also make up for more than 93% of all cases right now, 95% of deaths and 90% of hospitalizations.

"I don't want you to get in the habit that vaccine doesn't matter or that you are likely to get a breakthrough infection because you are very, very likely to not do that, breakthrough infections are rare and when they do happen the are generally not serious and rather mild," Dr. Piercey said.

There is good news; Dr. Piercey said vaccination rates rose week to week in all but one Tennessee county.

In the past four weeks, Shelby County vaccinations also rose from 5541 the week of July 9 to 9114 the week ending this past Friday, a 64% increase.

"Vaccines are up, cases are also up, we need to continue that outreach, we need to continue to get as many people vaccinated as possible," Dr. Piercey said of the situation in Shelby County.

Dr. Piercey also reiterated that it's up to individual school districts on how they plan to handle any mask requirements as the new school year begins across Tennessee.