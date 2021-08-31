'We see the signs of burnout' | Baptist doctors update day-to-day grind, stain on staff during ongoing COVID delta surge

New information Tuesday followed a tour of Baptist East's COVID unit by Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We don't have extra ICU beds, we are not taking transfers from outside hospitals," Baptist Dr. Jeff Wright said.

Things remain tight at Baptist East's COVID unit during the Delta variant wave, with patients sicker younger and staying longer in the ICU.

"Particularly those in their 20's to 40's with little children, it is sad beyond description," Baptist Dr. John Craig added.

Doctors updated their day to day grind Tuesday, following a tour by the Shelby County Health Department.

"The bedside nurses and respiratory therapists here, it is breaking their hearts, it is breaking their hearts that people are dying of a preventable disease," Dr. Wright said.

There's also a surge in demand for lifesaving equipment, with a waiting list hundreds of people deep for one of five ECMO machines, used as a last resort for patients to support breathing.

Staff say they are feeling increasingly strained.

"We see the fatigue that they have everyday, we see the signs of burnout in those people," Dr. Craig said.

"They Facetime with families of dying patients and you lose a little piece of yourself when that happens," Baptist Dr. Steve Threlkeld added.

But there are some encouraging signs.

Baptist's COVID patient total stabilized at 152 in recent days, after rapidly closing in recently to the winter peak of 172.

Still, children's COVID cases impacting adults into the fall is still worrisome.

"Delta is much less forgiving of a having a family member in a household with infection," Dr. Threlkeld said.

There's also the COVID impact on non-COVID care throughout the Baptist system, including longer ER wait times and the delay of certain procedures.