If you think you contracted COVID-19 at work, what's next?

It's now more difficult for an employee to sue, but it's also putting pressure on employers to protect its workers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Provisions surrounding Covid-19 in the workplace have been frequently changing. A new ruling is putting restrictions on frivolous lawsuits in Tennessee that can stem from getting the virus at work.

Your employer should protect you from getting Covid-19 while at work. However, if you get Covid-19 and think you contracted it at work, you will need to provide sufficient evidence to prove that claim.

Small business attorney Kevin Snider explained the law requires a "verified complaint" with specific facts proving you contracted Covid-19 at work.

"It means it’s going to be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to make some type of claim if you contract Covid under any set of circumstances," Snider said.

While this protects employers from being sued, Snider said it also puts pressure on employers to be safe with their employees.

"As long as they take the normal and customary and reasonable precautions, then they generally will not be held liable," Snider said.

If an employer is grossly negligent with handling an employee who is infected, there is a possibility they could be sued, but you will have to present strong evidence. In the ruling, it states this will not affect workers compensation claims, but Snider said it all depends on how this ruling is interpreted.