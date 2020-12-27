What you should know if you must go to the hospital during a surge of Covid-19 cases

A doctor says definitely go to the emergency room if you have a life-threatening issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the weeks following the holidays, hospitals in Shelby County are predicted to have a surge of new Covid-19 cases and be overloaded.

Dr. Jeff Warren, a member of the Memphis and Shelby County Covid-19 Task Force, said this should not discourage you from going to the emergency room if you need to be treated. He said hospitals in the area are making plans to treat other patients that will need care for non-Covid-19 related issues.

"If you’ve got an issue that needs to go to the hospital emergency room then you need to go," Warren said. "They are making plans for trying to make it happen."

He recommends if you have a minor health issue, like a sprained ankle or a non-critical cut, you should go to urgent care or an outpatient facility. Warren added it will be important for people to follow the news about case numbers to assess the situation at the hospitals.

"You want to try to leave that ER alone for emergencies that will include Covid, but will also include heart attacks, strokes, and broken hips," Warren said.

He said doctors at the hospitals will do their best to treat you even if there are many Covid cases they are dealing with. The best thing to do right now is to keep fighting off the virus and limit possible exposures.

"What you want to do is limit your risk as much as you can," Warren said.

The "Safer at Home" Health Directive No. 16 and Face Mask Directive No. 4 are now in effect. Visit https://t.co/8mBLmJx8bA for the detailed directive.#ContinueTheCourse #ShelbyTNHealth pic.twitter.com/r7iY73DFtD — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 26, 2020

Along with what the health directives from the Shelby County Health Department advise, Warren recommended limit grocery trips if you can't order them to your home and do take out from restaurants to avoid possible community transmission.

He said in the coming months, when more people get vaccinated, cases will go down.