78% of COVID-19 patients had heart damage after recovery, study finds

New evidence is suggesting the long-term effects of coronavirus could be serious.

The new research found that 78 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 showed evidence of heart damage weeks after they recovered. This is according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Cardiology.

The study looked at 100 patients who had not experienced symptoms related to their heart while battling coronavirus. And according to research, the patients were mostly healthy before their COVID-19 diagnosis. Most had recovered from coronavirus at home and 18 percent never even had any symptoms of the virus. The damage found included inflammation of the heart muscle and the protective tissue that surrounds this vital organ.

What researchers don’t know is how long this heart damage sticks around.