"We have a lot of work to do" | COVID-19 positivity rate leveling off in Shelby County, but work remains

Health experts point to positive trends recently, but say more work must be done.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We slowed the spread once and we have to continue to work at this," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

That work continues in Shelby County, as doctors Tuesday pointed out positive trends in stabilizing and slowing COVID-19 infections. That includes the recent positivity rate leveling off and a longer time-frame of total COVID-19 cases multiplying by two.

"In early July, it was taking approximately 26 days to double, now we've extended that to 30 days," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

Those signs of hope were also echoed Tuesday morning by doctors at University of Tennessee Health Science Center symposium, who updated the local COVID-19 situation.

"We now have started to see a decline in cases. We really plateaued in around 350 new cases a day for about three weeks. The last two weeks we've seen a decline in this," Dr. Jon McCullers with UTHSC said.

Still, COVID-19 challenges linger in Shelby County. Tuesday set a record high of 357 positive cases in area acute care and ICU beds, along with a new record of active cases who haven't recovered.

The overall positivity rate also increased every day since June 23rd.

"We have a lot of work to do and things may darken before they abate," Mayor Harris said.

Still, health experts said the data proves recent measures are already paying dividends.

"Requiring masks, really starting to step up enforcement of masks and closing the bars, closing those restaurants that act as bars, I think is what allowed us to start to decline," Dr. McCullers said.

Nearly a month after a countywide mask mandate in public began, a University of Memphis Department of Public Health study provided a clearer picture of its impact.

In the U of M report, roughly 4000 people each were monitored before and after the mandate took effect at 20 larger stores and at busier outdoor areas.

The study found overall mask usage increased from 51% to 92%, while correct mask usage by 2 to 18-year-olds increased from 31% to 78%.

Still, those on the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task force said compliance is still far from optimal.

"Masking does work and we have to embrace this new normal," Mayor Harris said.