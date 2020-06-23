COVID-19 challenges remain in Shelby County; area expected to stay in phase two indefinitely

Rise in new cases, younger age groups being infected are among new causes of concern.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Troubling trends continue in Shelby County when it comes to controlling and containing the spread of COVID-19 locally.

Health experts said Tuesday new cases and the positivity rate is up, meaning Shelby County will be in phase two of the area's reopening for the foreseeable future.

There is some good news. We now know a record spike of 385 new cases reported Saturday was due to test results coming in for 19 days - not just a one-day surge - after a backlog at a lab.

Still, challenges remain.

"We are trending back to a younger age group being infected," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

More COVID-19 cases infecting more younger people. It's one of several new realities closely monitored by the Shelby County Health Department.

"We believe that we will remain in phase two for the foreseeable future because we are continuing to have community transmission," Dr. Haushalter said.

That means COVID-19 is spreading and the source of the spread isn't known. Dr. Haushalter said the recent COVID-19 uptick isn't directly linked to Memorial Day or demonstrations.

"It's warmer weather and more people being out and about and not wearing their masks," Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter said the troubling trends include a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period, a positivity rate as high as March and April, more local hospital ventilators used, and the percentage dropping for closed contact tracing cases.

"It's important that we don't move forward until we get a handle on what we would call the new normal," Dr. Haushalter saiud.

Help is on the way. More than 140 new Shelby County Health Department positions to combat COVID-19 will work in the same building, including contract tracers and teams dedicated to enforcement and vulnerable populations.

The new workers will start by July 1st, and 20 or so contact tracer positions remain open.