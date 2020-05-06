COVID-19 testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday afternoon

The COVID-19 drive-through testing, which is by appointment only, is set for Friday, June 5, from 12pm-4pm

People seeking an appointment must first be screened by an UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health smartphone app or by calling 601-496-7200. Appointments can be made from 8am-8pm.

DeSoto County is not conducting the testing - but is supporting the state and UMMC at the site.