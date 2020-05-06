x
COVID-19 testing at Landers Center in Southaven Friday afternoon

The COVID-19 drive-through testing, which is by appointment only, is set for Friday, June 5, from 12pm-4pm
SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi —

The Mississippi Health Department and University of Mississippi Medical Center will hold free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday, June 5 at the Landers Center in Southaven. Testing is by appointment only from noon-4pm.

People seeking an appointment must first be screened by an UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health smartphone app or by calling 601-496-7200. Appointments can be made from 8am-8pm.

DeSoto County is not conducting the testing - but is supporting the state and UMMC at the site.

The health department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths today for a total of 575 cases and 10 deaths in DeSoto County. Health experts estimate more than 430 people in DeSoto County have recovered.

