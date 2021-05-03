COVID-19 testing planned for teachers, students with Shelby County Schools

Shelby County Schools eye COVID-19 testing to begin in the month of March.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Shelby County Schools is planning to provide optional COVID-19 testing for as soon as this month. It’s sure to put some families more at ease. Many parents may still worry about sending their little one into a school building during a pandemic, but one SCS board member says COVID-19 testing will serve as another measure of protection.

“Shelby County Schools and the city of Memphis, they’ve been working on it for many months so yes, it is something they’ve been working toward and I believe that they want to have it implemented sometime during the month of March,” said SCS board member Michelle McKissack.

SCS is planning to offer optional COVID-19 testing for students, staff and teachers.

“They just want to stress the importance of what testing can mean for schools,” said McKissack. “This is just another element another layer of protection in addition with the social distancing, the masking and the washing of hands.”

The district said it’s in discussions with the city of Memphis on pooled testing. McKissack explained part of the money for testing would come from the federal CARES Act.

“Shelby County Schools and the city of Memphis are still working through how often the testing will take place,” said McKissack. “It could happen every other week but of course, we have a lot of schools in Shelby County Schools.”

McKissack believes the COVID-19 testing will help assuage the concerns of some parents who are sending their children back into school buildings.

“If there was an incident of someone contracting COVID-19 this is that other layer so we could catch it before it spreads.”