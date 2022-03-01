UTHSC & UCH to open COVID-19 testing site starting Wednesday

It will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. They expect it to be open through February.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and University Clinical Health are opening a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site as numbers surge in the Mid-South.

UTHSC said the site will open Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the driveway area of the Van Vleet Building at 3 north Dunlap Street. It will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. They expect it to be open through February.

UCH staff and UTHSC volunteers will staff the site. Results will be sent by email or text within 24 to 36 hours “from the time a specimen is processed.”

Appointments are not necessary, but you need to bring proof of residency. Proof of insurance is not required, but you are strongly insured to bring it if you are insured.

You can get to the testing site from Jefferson Avenue, turning right on North Dunlap, and entering the testing area under the sign for the UTHSC Campus Police Department. You’ll exit behind the building, turning right onto Madison Avenue.

“The university has a responsibility, as it has from the beginning of the pandemic, to do whatever it can to assist in protecting the health and welfare of the citizens of our community,” said Ken Brown, JD, MPA, PhD, FACHE, executive vice chancellor and chief operations officer for UTHSC. “We consider it a privilege to support the robust efforts of our Shelby County Health Department and so many other organizations through our clinical practice at University Clinical Health in expanding community testing here on our campus.”

“We are pleased to be able to increase access to testing in our community,” said Brandon Williams, executive director for quality patient engagement and community outreach for University Clinical Health.

For more information about the UTHSC/UCH testing site, call 901-866-8980.

Information from UTHSC about COVID-19 case numbers and resources in Shelby County can be found at uthsc.edu/coronavirus.