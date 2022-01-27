KIPP Memphis Public Schools holding COVID-19 vaccination events starting Friday

The vaccination events are open to the public, and will be held over the next three Fridays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KIPP Memphis Public Schools is hosting a series of vaccination events starting Friday.

The vaccination events will rotate among three KIPP campuses, beginning with the Howell campus on January 28, Henry campus on February 4, and Shannon campus on February 11. They each run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The events are being held in partnership with ShotRx, a community clinic which has mobile units for COVID-19 vaccines.

Visitors and community members can receive 1stand 2nd doses of Pfizer and Moderna, single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and booster shots.

For more information, call the KIPP Memphis Public Schools regional office at (901) 452-2682.