Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you live in Tennessee, Mississippi or Arkansas

Vaccine availability is limited right now so keep checking this page for the latest updates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While vaccines are slowly being rolled out to the Mid-South, we're still in the early phases and availability is limited to only a few groups. Depending on where you live, you might not be able to schedule a vaccination appointment, even if you are in a qualifying group. Below you'll find a break down of where to find vaccine information, schedule an appointment, and some links to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

Where to find COVID-19 vaccine information for Tennessee

The Tennessee Health Department Website has a map tool that will show you the availability of vaccines in your county as well as the current vaccine roll-out phase that your county is in. It even tells you the last time that information was updated.

They also provide vaccine waiting list info for most West Tennessee counties. Click or tap the link for your county below to find more information:

The table at the top of that page will give you a break down of who qualifies for a vaccine based on the current phase. Tennessee is currently in 'Phase 1a1' which means the vaccine is only available to Inpatient healthcare workers, health care workers with high-risk exposure to COVID-19, residents and staff members of long-term healthcare facilities, first responders, and people age 18 and over who are not able to live independently due to health care conditions or developmental or intellectual disabilities.

The Shelby County Health Department is not currently taking any new vaccine appointments, according to their website, until February of 2021. This page will be updated as new information becomes available.

Where to find COVID-19 vaccine information for Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health vaccine web page has information about where you can find vaccine drive-through centers as well as private vaccination providers.

The drive-through centers' schedules and locations are updated periodically so be sure to check the schedule on this page before you make your appointment.

CLICK HERE FOR MISSISSIPPI VACCINE INFO (including locations and schedule)

CLICK HERE FOR A MISSISSIPPI VACCINE PATIENT SCREENING AND APPOINTMENT (Note: the appointment website might be slow due to heavy traffic.)

Where to find COVID-19 vaccine information for Arkansas

Arkansas is currently in "Phase 1-A" for vaccine distribution, meaning it is only available for "health care workers, long-term care residents and staff; and EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders and other high-priority groups".

If you fall into one of those groups and don't already have vaccine information from your employer or long-term care facility then you may be eligible for vaccination at one of the designated community pharmacies.