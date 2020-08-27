How you can take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Memphis

Researchers are looking for people in Memphis to take part in the study.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Researchers are looking for volunteers to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trail.

Memphis is one of the cities Pfizer chose to test the experimental vaccine.

"Most patients are interested in participating because they see the value of research like this," said Dr. Laura McGill with CNS Healthcare.

McGill is one of the researchers working on phase 3 of the Pfizer vaccine trial.

CNS Healthcare in Memphis is one of 120 locations around the globe testing the experimental vaccine.

The trial began in Memphis two weeks ago. Participants come in several times for the study. They are given either the vaccine or a placebo.

"It's more than one vaccine, um, and then we have the patients come in for labs to see if its working or if they get any symptoms or the disease," said Dr. Lisa Usdan, CNS Healthcare.

30,000 people are taking part in the trial. The goal is to prove the vaccine is safe and effective. The doctors say Memphis was chosen as a trial site because of its diversity.

"If we have a research study and we are not inclusive of everyone then I don't think we can get the best information about whether the drug is effective or not," said McGill.

McGill said they are encouraging minorities to take part in the study.

"If we release this medication and no minority populations have been tested, we don't really know if the drug works in that population,"said McGill.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 85 you can apply, and people are compensated for taking part in the study.

"This trial is wanting people who've had almost every medical condition - people who are healthy, as long as they haven't been hospitalized recently, they are eligible. Because if this medicine is released and it really works, we are going to be giving it to all those patience as well," said McGill.

People who have had COVID-19 or if you have the antibodies are excluded from the trial. Pfizer hopes to know by October if the vaccine works. If it does, they plan to submit it to the feds for approval this fall.

For more information about the study, call CNS Healthcare at 901-843-1045.