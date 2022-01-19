Shelby County to get 90,000 COVID-19 home test kits

It will take weeks before the tests get here, and a distribution plan needs to be formulated.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County health leaders said help is on the way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department said it is ordering 90,000 home COVID-19 test kits to distribute across the county.

A distribution plan will be released at a later date, but it could take weeks before you get your hands on one of those tests.

“We estimate that it's going to be about four weeks before we receive them,” said Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor. “And so hopefully you will get your test from the federal government first, followed by this local shipment of tests that we will be distributing across the county.”

The Commercial Appeal reports the Shelby County Commission approved spending $1.4 million for the kits.