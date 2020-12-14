Need to Know: How will the COVID-19 vaccine be distributed in Tennessee

Who will get the vaccine first in Tennessee? Where will people get the COVID-19 vaccine?

TENNESSEE, USA — The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States has begun.

Emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine was given last week. The Moderna vaccine is supposed to be approved in the coming days.

While the CDC issued guidelines for the vaccine's distribution, each state is in charge of the distribution of the vaccine to its citizens. You can read Tennessee's vaccine distribution plan here.

The Tennessee Dept. of Health said in a press release on Monday that the state had received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment on Thursday. The state obtained an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged.

The state received 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and shipped it to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 17. Those deliveries were met with applause at local hospitals like UT Medical Center, Tennova North, and Parkwest. The hospitals have already started vaccinating frontline workers.

Tennessee expects a second shipment of 56,500 doses of this vaccine approximately three weeks later.

The state's largest hospitals have the best facilities to store the vaccine at extremely low temperatures, so they will receive the state's first shipment of more than 50,000 doses.

When it's approved, the Moderna vaccine will be sent to the state's more rural hospitals because its storage requirements aren't as strict. It will be used to vaccinate more healthcare workers, first responders, and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

Here's how the state will distribute the vaccine:

Phase One

Healthcare workers who have the most direct exposure to patients are first priority of the vaccine, along with residents and workers in long-term care facilities. First responders with direct exposure will also be among the first to receive the vaccine. The state estimates phase one will involve about 450,000 people.

Another 100,000 healthcare workers will follow in phase one, including pharmacists and staff, patient transporters, dentists, urgent care employees, mental health providers, etc.

Adults with two or more high-risk conditions will round out phase one. Those conditions include: cancer, chronic renal disease, lung conditions, organ transplant, obesity, heart failure, diabetes, dementia, liver disease and more.

The state estimates the final distribution in phase one will involve about 1.2 million people.

Phase Two

Phase two will begin when phase one is complete and the state has access to the needed vaccines. There is no timetable for when phase two could start.

It includes workers in critical infrastructure, which includes public transportation, transportation of goods, utilities, the postal service and funeral homes and crematoriums.

Teachers and school and daycare staff, other people with one risk factor, healthy adults over age 65, congregate care residents and staff, and corrections facilities.

The state estimates that to be about 2.55 million people

Phase Three

Phase three will begin when phase two is complete and the state has access to the needed vaccines. There is no timetable for when phase three could start.

Phase three will vaccinate young adults and children. It also includes workers in industries that are important to society and with a higher risk of exposure, like universities, entertainment, and goods-producing industries.

The state estimates that to be about 2 million people.

Phase Four

Everyone else, probably about 500,000 people, will be covered in phase four. It will begin when the other phases have been completed and the vaccines are available. There is no timetable, but it could be into the summer of 2021.

How will the vaccine be distributed?

The hospitals will take care of vaccinating staff members in phase one. It has also partnered with CVS and Walgreens to distribute vaccines in long-term care facilities.

We are still waiting for further details from the state on how others will be vaccinated.

Tennessee is in the process of onboarding 1,131 volunteer vaccine providers, located across the state’s 95 counties, including pharmacies. Every county has at least one provider among this initial priority group of organizations.

The National Guard, which has already been conducting COVID-19 testing events across the state, will also likely be involved in its distribution.

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both need to be administered in two shots, several weeks apart. In addition, the vaccines have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. For that reason, state officials said it would be easier to bring people to vaccine distribution points, instead of delivering it directly to the population.