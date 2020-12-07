Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data for the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

868 new cases & 19 new deaths in MS

12:20 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 868 new cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 36,287 cases and 1,249 deaths in the state.

Desoto County now has 1,959 cases reported and 20 deaths.

Today MSDH is reporting 868 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 19 deaths. The total of #coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 36,287, with 1,249 deaths. See more case details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/nzZitgiGRC — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 12, 2020

---------------------------

250 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County; 9,032 recoveries

10:05 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 13,702 cases and 221 deaths.

The health department says there are 4,449 current cases, and 9,032 have recovered. 154,909 have been tested in the county total.

Shelby Co. Health Department is committed to providing our community with accurate information about #COVID19. Here is information about total confirmed and probable cases today, July 11, 2020. #ShelbyTNHealth pic.twitter.com/hZ0gkL6u2F — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) July 12, 2020

-----------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk