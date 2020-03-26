Current timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas

In the first two weeks, Arkansas has seen over 300 positive COVID-19 cases and over 1,500 negative tests.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot has happened since Arkansas saw its first confirmed positive case of coronavirus on March 11.

In that time, the number of confirmed cases has increased to over 300 and several cities and the State of Arkansas have taken steps to "flatten the curve."

Below you will find a current timeline of events. We will work to update this daily with updated numbers and the latest announcements from Governor Asa Hutchinson and other officials across the state.

March 11th

The state announced the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case, which was later confirmed as positive. The patient in Jefferson County likely contracted the virus during a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

March 12th

Eight people positive

25 negative tests

March 13th

10 people positive

36 negative tests

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirms the first community case of COVID-19 in the city.

March 14th

14 people positive

83 negative tests

March 15th

16 people positive

103 negative tests

Gov. Hutchinson announces the closure of all public schools until after spring break.

March 16th

22 people positive

132 negative tests

Little Rock Mayor Scott implements a city-wide curfew that takes place from midnight until 5 a.m.

March 18th

37 people positive

March 19th

62 people positive

351 negative tests

Gov. Hutchinson announces the closure of all public schools until April 17

March 20th

100 people positive

441 negative tests

Gov. Hutchinson advises restaurants and bars to offer to-go and delivery only

March 21st

118 people positive

567 negative tests

Gov. Hutchinson said that Arkansas is likely to see the peak of cases in 6-8 weeks.

March 22nd

165 people positive

711 negative tests

March 23rd

197 people positive

931 negative tests

Arkansas Department of Health directs salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors to close.

A pastor in Cleburne County revealed that he, his wife and 24 others in the congregation tested positive for COVID-19.

March 24th

232 people positive

998 negative tests

2 reported deaths

March 25th

308 people positive

1,469 negative tests

Little Rock Mayor Scott extends the city-wide curfew, which will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 26th

310 people positive

1,504 negative tests