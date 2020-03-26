Current timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot has happened since Arkansas saw its first confirmed positive case of coronavirus on March 11.
In that time, the number of confirmed cases has increased to over 300 and several cities and the State of Arkansas have taken steps to "flatten the curve."
Below you will find a current timeline of events. We will work to update this daily with updated numbers and the latest announcements from Governor Asa Hutchinson and other officials across the state.
March 11th
- The state announced the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case, which was later confirmed as positive. The patient in Jefferson County likely contracted the virus during a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.
March 12th
- Eight people positive
- 25 negative tests
March 13th
- 10 people positive
- 36 negative tests
- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirms the first community case of COVID-19 in the city.
March 14th
- 14 people positive
- 83 negative tests
March 15th
- 16 people positive
- 103 negative tests
- Gov. Hutchinson announces the closure of all public schools until after spring break.
March 16th
- 22 people positive
- 132 negative tests
- Little Rock Mayor Scott implements a city-wide curfew that takes place from midnight until 5 a.m.
March 18th
- 37 people positive
March 19th
- 62 people positive
- 351 negative tests
- Gov. Hutchinson announces the closure of all public schools until April 17
March 20th
- 100 people positive
- 441 negative tests
- Gov. Hutchinson advises restaurants and bars to offer to-go and delivery only
March 21st
- 118 people positive
- 567 negative tests
- Gov. Hutchinson said that Arkansas is likely to see the peak of cases in 6-8 weeks.
March 22nd
- 165 people positive
- 711 negative tests
March 23rd
- 197 people positive
- 931 negative tests
- Arkansas Department of Health directs salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage parlors to close.
- A pastor in Cleburne County revealed that he, his wife and 24 others in the congregation tested positive for COVID-19.
March 24th
- 232 people positive
- 998 negative tests
- 2 reported deaths
March 25th
- 308 people positive
- 1,469 negative tests
- Little Rock Mayor Scott extends the city-wide curfew, which will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
March 26th
- 310 people positive
- 1,504 negative tests
