Death toll up to 9 from outbreak at Middle Tennessee nursing home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine people have now died in a coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home that saw more than 100 people test positive.
Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon confirmed the additional fatalities from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
State health officials said more than 70 residents and more than 30 staffers tested positive at the facility, which was temporarily evacuated.
The state contracted out a deep cleaning of the facility and inspected it.
Residents who tested negative or tested positive and recovered have been allowed to return.
Tennessee's confirmed cases have grown to more than 3,800, with 65 confirmed deaths.
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.