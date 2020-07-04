Death toll up to 9 from outbreak at Middle Tennessee nursing home

More than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the home.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine people have now died in a coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home that saw more than 100 people test positive.

Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon confirmed the additional fatalities from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

State health officials said more than 70 residents and more than 30 staffers tested positive at the facility, which was temporarily evacuated.

The state contracted out a deep cleaning of the facility and inspected it.

Residents who tested negative or tested positive and recovered have been allowed to return.

Tennessee's confirmed cases have grown to more than 3,800, with 65 confirmed deaths.

