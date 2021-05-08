Debunking the misinformation on masks and herd immunity

THV11 heard from parents concerned about masks in schools and many are wondering how does the state reach a point where people are immune to the virus?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is plenty of information out there that is simply not true.

Two questions that people are asking are whether masks are safe for children who cannot be vaccinated, and wondering what exactly herd immunity means.

“Wearing the mask is a very effective tool. It's very safe for kids,” said Dr. Chad Rodgers, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care chief medical officer.

One of the best defenses against COVID-19 is the vaccine and masks, but some believe that masks are not the safest option for children who cannot get the shot.

Dr. Rodgers said that is simply not true.

"We also know in children, from decades of research, especially children with cystic fibrosis, which is a lung disease, that those kids have worn masks to protect themselves from viruses and bacteria,” said Rodgers.

Many parents asked if water droplets can go through cloth masks.

Rodgers said respiratory droplets are too large to pass through most cloth masks, so that claim is false.

“What we know now is that COVID-19 is spread from respiratory droplets when they cough or sneeze can be pretty large. Most cloth masks are going to filter that out but still allow for oxygen to come in and allow carbon dioxide to go out,” said Rodgers.

Many are confused with what herd immunity is.

“Enough people in the community who are immune or have some immunity to whatever virus or bacteria is spreading,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the medical director for immunizations and outbreak response for Arkansas Department of Health.

That means that when someone who is immune to a virus is near someone else, the virus does not spread.

Dr. Dillaha said herd immunity can happen in two ways.

First is natural infection, which means everyone gets the virus and becomes immune, which is a more deadly option.

The other option is getting the vaccine.

“If you are able to vaccinate a high enough proportion of the people in the population so that they are immune to the virus and bacteria, then they are protected,” Said Dillaha.

Determining the percentage before a community can reach herd immunity depends on how infectious the disease is.

The delta variant is more aggressive, so Dillaha estimates a higher percentage than what experts originally thought.

“It's going to have to be much higher than some of the initial estimates are, so I would think in excess of 85%,” said Dillaha.