CDC document warns delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox

Citing new – but unreleased -- info about the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC changed its masking guidelines this week.

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials are expected to release new data about the spread of COVID-19 on Friday that led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations, a reversal of previous guidance.

The report, to be released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from a recent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plan.

According to multiple reports, an internal CDC presentation also outlined how the delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox and cause more severe illness. The document also argues that officials must "acknowledge the war has changed," according to The Washington Post. CNN reported that CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed the authenticity of the presentation.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Citing new – but unreleased -- information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

Walensky told CNN that this is "one of the most transmissible viruses we know about. Measles, chickenpox, this -- they're all up there."