Dental clinics adjust to new COVID-19 safety guidelines

Dr. Mark Whitlock explains the new measures are necessary to keep patients happy and healthy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Maintaining good oral health, and being able to go to your essential medical and dental appointments is key to being able to take care of yourself, says Dr. Mark Whitlock.

He's a dentist in Cordova; many dentists across the country are adapting to new health guidelines and regulations.

In the last few months, he’s seen big changes at his office.

He said, “Once we got back to our new normal, the guidelines and operating recommendations through the ada and cdc were put in place.”

He says the American Dental Association and Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommend the basics like everyone wearing masks, temperature checks at the door, and social distancing.

He welcomes the changes.

Dr. Whitlock said, “We have to make our facilities as safe as possible to make our patients feel and our community feel as comfortable as possible.”

In fact, at his office you have to stay in your car until it's time for your appointment.

Once it is your turn, Dr. Whitlock says, “We walk [patients] directly to their operatory where the door is closed behind them so they have their own social distancing space while other patients are in the office.”