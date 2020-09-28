DeSoto County Schools addressing new COVID-19 cases, quarantines in recent weeks

Certain consistent numbers in past weeks; health expert believes situation is manageable.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Now in its seventh week of instruction this school year, Mississippi's largest public school district continues to monitor new COVID-19 cases among students and staff and related quarantines.

DeSoto County Schools is handling what a local health expert believes is a manageable amount of new COVID-19 transmission but something to keep tabs on.

District wide data last week reported 16 new COVID-19 student cases, two staff members testing positive and 150 new student quarantines.

In the past two weeks, Olive Branch High School topped all schools in the district with eight combined new student cases and 112 new student quarantines.

"It’s bothersome but not entirely unexpected," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

The district pointed out Monday last week's total marked the lowest of new student and staff COVID-19 cases since the first week of school.

However, it's the fifth straight week DeSoto County Schools reported at least 15 new confirmed COVID-19 student cases and at least 100 new students in quarantine.

In past two weeks, highest number of new COVID-19 cases/new student quarantines in DeSoto County Schools is Olive Branch High School with 8 COVID-19 cases and 112 new quarantines combined, along with Hernando Middle with 3 new cases and 51 new quarantines. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) September 28, 2020

Students who came within six feet of an infected person are put in quarantine and as a precaution but are able to complete assignments from home

Dr. Threlkeld offered advice Monday to DeSoto County parents.

"We also have to look at what actually happens as a result of that actual transmission, is it translating to higher number of cases in adults and the elderly and therefore more hospitalizations?” Dr. Threlkeld said.

About two-thirds of the 34,000 students in DeSoto County Schools opted for in-person learning last month.