Doctors explain how to protect yourself from coronavirus when in crowded places

CDC does not recommend wearing a face mask to protect yourself from the virus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Large events across the country, such as South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, are being canceled to stop the spread of coronavirus. On Saturday, Agricenter International hosted the Southern Women's Show and event goers said they were not fearful of the virus, but remain cautious.

Event goer Joy Oni has been following the spread of coronavirus. She's not afraid, but she is cautious in public places.

"I thought about it," Oni said. "I heard about it on the news over and over and I can't let that stop us from coming."

Advice from the CDC on how to protect yourself includes disinfecting objects and surfaces that are frequently touched and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

"I purposely kept on trying not to and I counted and it was like four times and I was 'oh lord, why did I do that,'" Oni said.

For a lot of people, good hygiene even in times when there is not a virus outbreak is critical. Event goer Angel McCann said she had a great time at the Southern Women's Show and did not fear contracting any virus.

"Everyone should wash their hands all the time not just when there's an outbreak," McCann said.

Oni said even with the growing number of cases in the U.S., you can't live in fear.

"You can't make it keep you in the house because other than that you won't be able to do anything," Oni said.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist at Baptist East Hospital, said even in crowds you do not need to wear a face mask to protect yourself.

"Wearing a mask randomly and going and buying all the masks at the store just really hasn't shown to help at all," Threlkeld said. "What helps clearly is good hand hygiene."

While crowds can mean tighter spaces between people, it's important to cover your mouth if you need to sneeze or cough, especially around other people.

"This virus doesn't jump long distances between people or among people," Threlkeld said. "Three to six feet maximum is sort of typically how these viruses is spread if someone sneezes on your obviously that can be an issue."