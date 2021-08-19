Doctors issue grave warning to Memphis and Shelby County leaders as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

“We must inform you that we may have to begin triaging patients,” this due to “a lack of skilled personnel resources.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center along with top doctors from every hospital in the Memphis area sent a grave warning to Memphis and Shelby County officials about the area hospital situation.

The letter said "currently our system emergency departments are operating dangerously over capacity and housing dozens of admitted patients in each of our Emergency Departments". They expect hospitalized COVID patients to double by the end of August and increase six-fold by the end of September, which would mean more admitted COVID patients than the City of Memphis has beds for on any normal day.

The letter also said "these are greater numbers than we have yet faced in the pandemic and do not account for non-COVID patient emergencies such as stroke, heart attack, and trauma".

They are concerned about not being able to provide timely care to everyone and said they will have to make decisions on care based on the probability of survival. And said, they may have to begin triaging patients in the next few days.

"We can't stress how grave a concern this is to all of us." "Currently the city has no surge capacity to accommodate any additional disaster or unplanned events".

When the flu season begins, health officials said additional unplanned flu cases will add to the current crisis.

An additional point of the letter stated, patients will not receive emergency or urgent care for medical, surgical or obstetrical problems.