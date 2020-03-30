DOD announces death of first US service member from COVID-19

Secretary Mark Esper said, 'today is a sad day for the Department of Defense.'

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense has announced that a New Jersey Army National Guardsman has died from COVID-19 complications Saturday. The person had been hospitalized since March 21 after testing positive, the agency says.

In a statement, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said "this is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our inter-agency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19."