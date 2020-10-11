Does Tennessee Governor Bill Lee need to issue a statewide mask mandate?

Nearly 6,000 new cases were reported in Tennessee on Monday, but some of those were due to a backlog.

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — City administrators in Germantown want a statewide mask because of the increasing coronavirus cases in surrounding counties without one. They said the virus knows no boundaries and it's affecting Shelby County.

On Monday, 5,919 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tennessee. The state health department said the high figure is due to a backlog of cases.

People in Shelby County, where a mask mandate is in effect, have mixed feelings about a statewide mandate. Shelby County residents like Michael Dragges, Laura Hairston, and Lodean Glenn said they all agree that wearing masks is effective.

"I think they serve a purpose," Dragges said. "There are times when I’m not crazy about it, but they serve a purpose."

Hairston said right now it's really our only hope with minimizing cases.

"It is a proven way to keep the Covid numbers down," Hairston said.

Glenn said he hopes it doesn't come down to a mandate from Governor Bill Lee for people to wear their masks when in public.

"I’m not opposed to it if it’s going to help quicken the relief from this COVID epidemic," Glenn said.

Other Shelby County residents, like Elestine Smittick, said without a mask mandate in surrounding counties, it can be easy to forget about wearing one. Lee has left it up to individual counties to decide if they will enforce mask wearing.

"I just think that people are just getting relaxed and tired," Smittick said. "We’re just talking about it we’re just tired."

So, a mandate from Lee could be a needed reminder while many battle "COVID-fatigue."

"If you’re not thinking about it consciously, we tend to forget," Smittick said.

Most people want the freedom to choose for themselves to wear a mask, but until a vaccine is here or the numbers go down, some reinforcement might be the only remedy.

"I would hope that we would care enough about our neighbors and our friends to just volunteer to wear the masks to get rid of this epidemic," Glenn said.

Hairston agreed that it should also be a personal responsibility to help fight this pandemic.