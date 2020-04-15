Does the coronavirus travel on your shoes?

Doctors are researching if COVID-19 on shoes infects people

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's new concern that the coronavirus could travel on our shoes. So, how concerned should you be? The best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is to stay home, but if you must get out for essentials, social distancing is still the rule.

Many of you might be questioning if six feet of distance is enough, and should I remove my clothes and shoes before entering my home. The Shelby County Health Department recommends these tips if you're an essential worker, most of which medical professionals practice on a daily basis.

The tips suggest removing shoes and spraying with alcohol and washing clothes as soon as you get home.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld of Baptist Hospital says the average person practicing social distancing should be fine, but take the precautions you feel necessary.

"There was a small study in China that looked at the fact that there was virus on the soles of people's feet, that there was virus that moved out to 3 meters, or 14 feet, on some of the materials in the room. The clinical data we have so far is still the recommendation of the CDC fall more along the 6-feet range. The fact that we found some of that virus farther out does not tell us that the virus was in an infectious form or enough virus there to cause someone else infection," said Threlkeld.