Dollar General to add up to 50,000 jobs during coronavirus pandemic

Dollar General stores are hiring up to 50,000 employees as they work to keep up with customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.” 

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General. 

If you are interested, click here.

Many of the jobs may start out as temporary.

