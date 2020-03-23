Dollywood delays reopening until May due to COVID-19

Operations of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa are suspended starting Tuesday, March 24. The Smoky Mountain Cabins remain open.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Due to recent updates about the global COVID-19 pandemic, Dollywood is delaying the opening of the Dollywood amusement park and suspending the operations of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa starting Tuesday, March 24.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins remains open at this time, according to officials.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented, and based on the ever-changing developments, we are constantly re-evaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said. "We are looking daily at all of our options to present an exciting and entertaining 2020 season that is a great experience for our guests, but our first priority is the safety of our hosts and guests.”

Dollywood said it will continue to watch the conditions within the region, consult with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines to determine the re-opening date for the parks and resort.

As of now, Dollywood anticipates reopening in May, according to a release from the park.

For guests with resort reservations or tickets for this period of temporary closure, please contact 1-800-DOLLYWOOD for rescheduling information.