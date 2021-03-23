DoorDash launches on-demand delivery of COVID-19 PCR tests

The company announced that it will begin facilitating same-day delivery of COVID-19 PCR test collection kits in partnership with digital health companies.

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash, the online food delivery platform known for bringing you your cravings whenever needed, can now also be used for testing for COVID-19.

The company announced on March 22 that it will begin facilitating same-day delivery of COVID-19 PCR test collection kits in partnership with digital health companies, Vault Health and Everlywell.

DoorDash users will be able to access two COVID-19 home collection kits via on-demand delivery from DoorDash's DashMart locations.

The company launched DashMart as a "new type of convenience store to consumers offering both household essentials and local restaurant favorites to our customers' doorsteps," according to a press release.

DashMart stores are open 24/7 and the VaultHealth powered COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit and Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kits will be available in 12 locations across the United States. These locations are in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with more cities rolling out in the coming months. Both tests will be available for same-day delivery through the DoorDash app, also according to the press release.

In addition to being available at DashMart locations, the Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit will be available for same-day delivery in 20 markets including Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Diego. Customers can access these through Vault Health's website powered by DoorDash Drive, which provides drivers to companies in need.

"Amidst the pandemic, one of our priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible for customers, with the goal of helping businesses leverage our last-mile logistics infrastructure to provide more convenient and timely access to their health supplies," Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash, said.

Both VaultHealth and Everlywell stressed how taking COVID-19 tests through DoorDash's new services will save time and help consumers know sooner whether they have the virus since they won't have to deal with the logistics of going to a doctor's office.

"Vault makes diagnostic testing easy, comfortable, and very fast across the U.S.," Jason Feldman, Vault Founder and CEO, said. "Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours to get them back to travel, work, school, and family time."

"As many as 30% of people skip doctor's appointments because they don't have a reliable way of getting there," Dr. Marisa Cruz, Head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell and former Senior Medical Advisor for Digital Health at the FDA, said.