A dozen Mississippi children are in ICU, 10 of them on life support, with COVID-19

In the last week there have been 379 children under the age of 18 who tested positive for COVID-19.

JACKSON, Miss — The spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Mississippi is very serious right now.

Mississippi’s top health official said 12 children are in the ICU in the state, 10 of them on life support. Dr. Thomas Dobbs did not say if the children were vaccinated or not. Previously, Dobbs said a "vast majority of the cases/hospitalizations/deaths" are unvaccinated.

In the last week there have been 379 children under the age of 18 who tested positive for COVID-19. They are part of the nearly 43,000 total cases reported in children in the last year. Three of those children died.

There were also 74 cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome with four deaths.

The 65 and older age group is still reporting the most hospitalizations, but the highest jump in cases in the last week was among those 25 to 39. They had 481 new cases in the last week.

Mississippi officials released new guidelines last week during this surge, including another push to get more shots in arms and urging those 65 and older to avoid mass indoor gatherings.