Only certain sites will test people for COVID-19 if they are not showing symptoms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are COVID-19 testing sites all throughout the Mid-South. Many will test you if you are showing symptoms of the virus.

What if you don’t have any symptoms and simply want to get tested for other reasons?

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease shows us how that might not be so simple.

First, let me explain. I don’t have any symptoms of the virus. I simply wanted to get tested, so that I could visit family.What I found is it was quite the hassle.

Let's take a ride. We're going to get tested for COVID-19.

The first stop is Germantown Methodist. They offer free drive-thru testing from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

When I arrived, the line was super long. I waited two and a half hours only to be told I couldn't be tested because I did not have any symptoms.

They sent me on my way with a list of places that will test people who do not show symptoms.

I contacted sites that best fit my schedule.

For both CVS and Walgreens, you cannot get an appointment until next week.

It was even more complicated for Walgreens. I tried to schedule a time, but the website would not let me confirm.

A security guard at the Summer Avenue Walgreens told me others were having the same problem.

Then, I tried calling Kroger, Shops of Arlington. It was on the list.

An employee said, “Our testing ended about two weeks ago.”

I found myself back on the road. This time, I went to Tri-State Community Health Center on Knight Arnold Road.

It was a success.

Getting tested for COVID-19 might not be as simple as you think...especially if you aren’t showing any symptoms. We break it down for you on @LocalMemphis at 5pm and 6pm. pic.twitter.com/RxOLPhvDAw — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) July 9, 2020

There was one line; however there were people who had scheduled appointments. They were able to bypass the line to get up to the front. We were told that we have to have our windows up. We were not allowed to have our windows down. We were not allowed to communicate with the testers.

I waited in the line a little over an hour. The test took less than 30 seconds. The swab goes far up your nose. It felt like a burning sensation, but it did not last long.

My results could take up to a week.

Shelby County health leaders stress those who are symptomatic and particularly those in the hospital need to be prioritized the most.

If you do not have any symptoms, but want to get tested, there are certain sites for you.

Of course, my experience isn't everyone's experience, but I hope this save you time and effort.