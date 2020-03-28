Dyersburg State Community College to continue online classes through May 8

All three DSCC locations will be closed to students and the general public until further notice.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) has announced, all classes will continue to be delivered in an online format through May 9 amid COVID-19 concerns.

All three locations in Dyersburg, Covington and Trenton will be closed to students and the general public until further notice. All faculty and staff will be working from home through April 5. A limited amount of faculty and staff will be working onsite after April 5 with the majority working remotely from home.

Students will continue to meet with their classes through eLearn and the Zoom teleconferencing app during their normal scheduled class times. More information regarding Zoom and how to access classes can be found here.