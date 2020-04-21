East Memphis restaurant trains entire staff for COVID-19 safety

National standards now set for takeout and delivery during coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Restaurants have turned to curbside pickup or food delivery to continue operations during this COVID-19 pandemic.

But do you know what safety precautions restaurants are taking with your food? One East Memphis restaurant is doing everything it can to make sure it's safe and their customers are safe.

There are now national standards for take out and delivery. At Ronnie Grisanti's Italian Restaurant, there is a lot of cleaning going on.

"Customers need to know that we take their health and safety really seriously, and although we have been committed to cleanliness and sanitation with the health department, the customers need to see those things," said Randi Belisomo, Executive Manager.

Ronnie Grisanti's now has the certificate to prove it. The entire staff went through the National Restaurant Association’s ServesSafe's COVID-19 training for food preparation and delivery. It's changed how the staff is doing business.

"We have timers in the restaurant that now alert us when things need to be cleaned. Even though a lot of times we beat the timer. We have set up timers say this needs to be wiped down or that needs to be wiped down," said Belisomo.

Ronnie Grisanti's Italian Restaurant 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Belisomo says the training involved everything from proper glove and mask usage to how to make sure food is safe during delivery and during touchless curbside pickup.

"We bring it to the truck or back door and they never get within 6 feet or contact one of our employees." She added, "I could not sleep at night if I were responsible for making someone sick."

The folks at Grisanti's are urging all restaurant employees to go through the free training, adding if everyone adheres to the same standards, it will make it safer for everyone in our area.