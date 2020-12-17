EEOC issues guidance for employers on COVID-19 vaccinations

Up until now, employers could only guess what they could legally do

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has issued guidance for employers who are grappling with whether to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for their workforce.

Up until now, employers could only guess what they could legally do—based on decade-old guidance previously issued by the EEOC regarding H1N1 vaccinations.

This latest COVID-19 specific guidance, issued Wednesday, is a welcomed development for employers, although there will undoubtedly be more questions raised depending on a given employer’s unique situation.

As such, it is always advisable to consult with experienced employment counsel when navigating these issues.

According to the EEOC, the COVID-19 vaccination raises questions concerning the applicability of various employment laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (GINA), and Title VII (including the Pregnancy Discrimination Act).

Below are the main highlights employers will want to know: