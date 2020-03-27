Elwood's Shack feeds healthcare workers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
Healthcare workers got a delicious surprise Thursday, courtesy of a generous Memphis restaurant. Elwood's Shack is feeding the hardworking folks in health care. They were at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Thursday.
Tim Bednarski, owner of Elwood's Shack, sanitized the food carts, and then restaurant workers began taking meals out of the truck and loading them onto food carts.
Thursday’s menu included jambalaya, red beans and rice, turkey, bacon and avocado wraps, and chicken and dumplings.
RELATED: Memphis is still a city with a heart