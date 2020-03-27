Elwood's Shack feeds healthcare workers

Memphis restaurant shows Southern hospitality and a giving mentality are as strong as ever, even during coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Healthcare workers got a delicious surprise Thursday, courtesy of a generous Memphis restaurant. Elwood's Shack is feeding the hardworking folks in health care. They were at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Thursday.

Tim Bednarski, owner of Elwood's Shack, sanitized the food carts, and then restaurant workers began taking meals out of the truck and loading them onto food carts.