Entire family recovers from COVID-19 and a mother's plea to others

The Fouche family of Memphis battled and survived the Coronvirus to share their lesson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A warning from a Memphis mother of about how contagious COVID really is. It comes as new numbers show that feared Thanksgiving spike is probably here.

Allison Fouche had been taking every precaution.

"This whole quarantine, safer at home, I know it's for our benefit but for me being an extrovert - I am an extrovert, me being an extrovert it has been difficult," said Fouche.

Fouche has a fulltime job as the City of Memphis' Chief Deputy of Communications. Virtual learning for her two daughters added another title - teacher.

Fouche felt she needed a break.

"I said ok, I've been in this house 6 months. A friend of mine said it's my birthday. Let's go out and I said ok. We'll go get on the patio at a restaurant. It'll be like 6 of us," said Fouche.

SAFE PLAN, RIGHT?

"We did that and all of us got sick."

By the time the mother learned she was positive with the Coronavirus it was too late.

"It just takes one time for you to be near someone who is symptomatic or asymptomatic and they can spread it to you," said Fouche.

A moment in time and now the entire Fouche household, her 2 daughters and husband, would all test positive for COVID-19.

"We all had moderate to mild symptoms. We were not, very fortunately, nobody had to hospitalized or anything," said Fouche.

Frightening still as the family wrestled with symptoms of fever, extreme fatigue, loss of taste, smell, appetite and gastro intestinal issues.

Fouche describes the feeling of a sinus infection and flu all at once.

"It's just amazing how this virus manifests so differently in everyone so important for you to get tested."

She's encouraging all of us to take advantage of the Memphis Shelby County free COVID-19 Surge Testing at Tiger Lane December 13th -31st.

Fouche is grateful her family pulled though even her elderly parents in another household who were infected by Fouche's brother who got COVID-19 at work.