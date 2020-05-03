EPA suggests list of disinfectants to use against COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What can you use to disinfect the coronavirus?
The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released a list of products it says will help combat what's being called COVID-19.
It also reminds Americans that frequent and prolonged hand-washing is a good idea to defeat not only the virus but any germ exposure.
The EPA determined through its Emerging Viral Pathogen program that these products qualify. One of the most readily available is bleach.
Many of the products are sold at area grocery and hardware stores.
In compiling the list, the product makers have proved to the EPA their products are effective against hard-to-kill viruses.
"Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product," an EPA release states. "Consumers using these disinfectants on an enveloped emerging virus should follow the directions for use on the product's master label, paying close attention to the contact time for the product on the treated surface..." according to the EPA.