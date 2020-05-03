EPA suggests list of disinfectants to use against COVID-19

Most products are readily available at local grocery and hardware stores.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What can you use to disinfect the coronavirus?

The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released a list of products it says will help combat what's being called COVID-19.

It also reminds Americans that frequent and prolonged hand-washing is a good idea to defeat not only the virus but any germ exposure.

The EPA determined through its Emerging Viral Pathogen program that these products qualify. One of the most readily available is bleach.

Many of the products are sold at area grocery and hardware stores.

In compiling the list, the product makers have proved to the EPA their products are effective against hard-to-kill viruses.