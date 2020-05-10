President Trump given experimental antibody treatment | Now available in Atlanta

A clinical trial in Sandy Springs is trying to enroll patients to receive the same treatment as the President. However, there are some conditions.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — President Donald Trump's doctors announced one of the treatments he received for his coronavirus diagnosis is an experimental antibody drug that's currently under clinical trial right here in Atlanta.

As all eyes continue to watch Trump,11Alive spoke to the clinical director about how anyone exposed to the virus could potentially get this treatment.

The clinical trial is trying to enroll patients in Sandy Springs, but they haven't found anyone who is able to participate yet -- that's because the timeline is pretty tight -- you have to sign up with the study within 96 hours of someone you live with testing positive.

"If I lived with mom and dad, and I tested positive, mom and dad would be able to enroll in the trial. But we have to get mom and dad into the trial within 96 hours," Dr. Shradha Dubal explained.

She said the quick turnaround has been the barrier to finding any participants in Atlanta so far.

"We haven't really found anyone yet, but the main constricting is that timeframe, so if anyone in someone's household tests positive, we need them to call us immediately, so we can start that screening," she said.

Trump had already tested positive for COVID-19 when he was given the dose of Regeneron.

In Atlanta, they're only enrolling people who have been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Dubal explained to11Alive how the drug works.

"It's a monoclonal antibody, so it's an injection, and what happens is that the antibody is given directly to you, so it prevents the virus from entering the cell. It deactivates the virus. So the goal here is to see if it can prevent COVID or at least decrease the severity if one has the symptoms," she said.

"Phase one and two have been completed, so this is a phase three trial. And it has been studied, it's inpatient and outpatient. Because it's COVID and we are all looking for treatment and prevention, we are analyzing all of this in real time," she said.

She said the antibody treatment is safe, and the most common side effect is irritation at the injection site. But they still don't know how long the treatment will last since it technically isn't a vaccine.

"It is not a vaccine. Vaccines work differently. When you are given a vaccine, your body will create antibodies. And it takes two to four weeks and it's a much longer effect in your body because your body is creating the antibodies. For this one, we are actually giving the monoclonial antibodies, so you're already given the antibodies, so it acts much faster, so it lasts for much less of a time," she explained.

People who wish to participate should know that time is the most important factor. Participants must also be over 18. The clinic is called ATL clinic and it is located at 755 Mt. Vernon Hwy.

"If they want to participate, they need to be able to get into the ATL clinic (755 Mt. Vernon Hwy) within about 96 hrs of exposure/symptom onset in order to participate - and the fastest way to reach someone at the clinic to enroll and get set up as a patient volunteer is to call Mount Vernon Clinical Research directly - 404.843.4400 - they can also call or text "COVID" to 470.863.1968 or visit www.covidstudies.org as well.