Family says Riverwood Elementary teacher died after contracting COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Schools teacher has died after contracting COVID-19.

Ashley Leatherwood was a second grade teacher at Riverwood Elementary in Cordova. Her family said she died from COVID after dealing with kidney disease and dialysis.

In a message to parents, SCS said Leatherwood was a valuable team member who will be missed dearly.

Counselors are onsite at the school to help students, teachers, and staff process her death.

Parents can contact SCS if their child needs emotional support as well.