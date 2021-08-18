x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Family says Riverwood Elementary teacher died after contracting COVID-19

Ashley Leatherwood was a second grade teacher with Shelby County Schools at Riverwood Elementary in Cordova.
Credit: Shelby County Schools
Ashley Leatherwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Schools teacher has died after contracting COVID-19.

Ashley Leatherwood was a second grade teacher at Riverwood Elementary in Cordova. Her family said she died from COVID after dealing with kidney disease and dialysis.

In a message to parents, SCS said Leatherwood was a valuable team member who will be missed dearly.

Counselors are onsite at the school to help students, teachers, and staff process her death.

Parents can contact SCS if their child needs emotional support as well.

Here is an update from Shelby County Schools regarding Governor Lee's Executive Order (masks). School Board Members and...

Posted by Shelby County Schools - SCS on Monday, August 16, 2021

Related Articles