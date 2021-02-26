"Let them know you're not gonna take 'no' for an answer and when they tell you your loved one is fine, don't believe them."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Over the last year, we've seen image after image of families trying to visit loved ones while outside the nursing home, peering in through windows or using FaceTime, hoping for a wave and a smile.

The pictures are touching, but they offer evidence of a situation that can lead to problems.

For eight years, Carolyn Hughes was in a nursing home, at peace, comfortable, and paid regular visits by her three daughters — Susan, Marsha, Terri, and their families.

"There would be times when we would go in and there would be concerns that we would have, and we would address them and they would immediately take care of them," said Marsha.

But then COVID hit.

Cards, letters, window visits didn't seem to register with their mom. The three sisters became totally dependent on the nursing home.

"We didn't know what was happening or not happening, but we knew we weren't getting responses from our mother," Susan said.

But on December 2 last year, they got the call all families dread — their mother had COVID.

Susan said she called every single day from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, asking how her mother was. She said she was always told her mother was fine.

But on Dec. 10, things took a turn for the worse and their mother was admitted to the hospital where the staff was shocked by her appearance. And what's more...

"She was COVID-free. She was extremely dehydrated," Susan said.

"So she hadn't received the basic care that she should've received in the nursing home," Marsha said.

The woman who had been an RN for over 30 years was in need of attention, but...

"By the time she got to the hospital, she was just past recovery," Marsha said.

Carolyn Hughes would be taken to hospice, where she briefly rallied, but after 17 days, she was gone, with her daughters by her side, and vowing later to make sure their story was heard.

"I think this is part of our healing, is allowing other people to know this is real. This is extremely real and other people are in the same situation," Susan said.

"Get in there. Do what you can. Fight for your loved one. Let them know you're not gonna take 'no' for an answer and when they tell you your loved one is fine, don't believe them," Terri added.

We reached out to DHS and received a memo that shows since March of last year, the office of long-term care had received 39 complaints related to visitation.

Here is the updated list long-term care visitation rules that were issued on Dec. 23: