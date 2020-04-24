Farmer’s Market at Agricenter to open May 19

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
NEWS RELEASE FROM AGRICENTER INTERNATIONAL
Agricenter International Announces Opening of Farmer’s Market
MEMPHIS, TN – Agricenter International today (April 24, 2020) announced that it will open its Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The market, which has historically operated six days a week, will begin its 2020 season on an abbreviated schedule due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Agricenter International Farmer’s Market will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For now, crafts and other non-food items will not be sold.
“The Farmer’s Market is a critical part of our campus, and we are excited about the opportunity to open the market and offer the community better access to local produce and other farm-raised products,” said John Butler, President of Agricenter International.
“We are making new improvements to the Farmer’s Market to address additional concerns during this pandemic. We will be asking all our customers to practice social distancing and follow all local, state, and CDC guidelines.”
Agricenter International’s Farmer’s Market has been a trusted partner for the area’s farmers and ranchers since 1986 and is the oldest continuously operated farmer’s market in West Tennessee.
“We appreciate our customers’ support and patience over the next few weeks and encourage the entire Mid-South community to support our local farmers,” said Butler.
