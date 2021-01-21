WATCH LIVE: Dr. Fauci speaking at press briefing on Biden's 2nd Day

Fauci was present hours before when Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at jump starting his national COVID-19 strategy to increase vaccinations and testing.

WASHINGTON — The White House has a press briefing scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser on the COVID-19 pandemic, is speaking Thursday afternoon at the White House press briefing.

Fauci was present hours before when Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at jump starting his national COVID-19 strategy to increase vaccinations and testing, lay the groundwork for reopening schools and businesses, and immediately increase the use of masks — including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel.

One directive calls for a addressing health care inequities in minority communities hard hit by the virus.

Fauci has also announced renewed U.S. support for the World Health Organization after the Trump administration had pulled out of the global body.