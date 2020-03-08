Fayette and Tipton Counties issue mask mandate ordinances

TENNESSEE, USA — Fayette and Tipton Counties have both issued emergency orders requiring the use of face coverings in public.
The mask mandate in Tipton County will begin on Tuesday, August 4.
You can read the full ordinance here:
Tipton County Mask Ordinance
Fayette County Mayor Rhea "Skip" Taylor has also issued a mask ordinance after receiving requests from Baptist Memorial Hospitals and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, saying their facilities are being stretched because of so many new COVID-19 cases.
Fayette County's mask mandate begins Wednesday, August 5 at 10 p.m..
You can read Fayette County's full mask ordinance here:
Fayette County Mask Ordinance
The mask mandate for both Fayette and Tipton Counties is scheduled to end on August 29, unless extended.