Fayette and Tipton Counties issue mask mandate ordinances

Leaders in both Fayette and Tipton Counties have issued emergency order requiring the use of face coverings.

TENNESSEE, USA — Fayette and Tipton Counties have both issued emergency orders requiring the use of face coverings in public.

The mask mandate in Tipton County will begin on Tuesday, August 4.

Tipton County Executive Jeff Huffman has announced, per the authority granted to county mayors by @GovBillLee, a mask mandate for Tipton County beginning Tuesday, August 4 Tuesday, August 29. Please read the information below regarding the rules/exemptions. Be well and take care! pic.twitter.com/3hiTwleVYu — Justin Hanson (@CovingtonMayor) August 3, 2020

You can read the full ordinance here:

Tipton County Mask Ordinance 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Fayette County Mayor Rhea "Skip" Taylor has also issued a mask ordinance after receiving requests from Baptist Memorial Hospitals and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, saying their facilities are being stretched because of so many new COVID-19 cases.

Fayette County's mask mandate begins Wednesday, August 5 at 10 p.m..

You can read Fayette County's full mask ordinance here:

Fayette County Mask Ordinance 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4