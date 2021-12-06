FedEx delivering critical COVID-19 aid to India

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As India and its healthcare systems face a surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is working with organizations around the world to deliver critical medical supplies and equipment during this crisis.

On Saturday, June 12, FedEx, in partnership with humanitarian organization Direct Relief, sent its third dedicated charter flight filled with critical COVID-19 relief supplies to the region. The Mumbai-bound flight, filled with thousands of masks, face shields, goggles, coveralls, and other personal protective equipment, departed from the FedEx Express World Hub in Memphis, Tenn. early Saturday morning.

"We are committed to our mission to keep the world connected in times of need. That’s why I’m grateful that we can help in the fight to contain the pandemic," said Kawal Preet, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Region, FedEx Express. "Since the pandemic started, we've used our global network and logistics expertise to support nonprofits’ humanitarian aid efforts. Delivering for good means standing in solidarity with our communities in India and FedEx is proud to be part of this relief effort.”