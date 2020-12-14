FedEx delivers first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has safely made its first deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
A FedEx spokesperson says the first delivery was made to an east coast hospital.
In a social media post Monday morning FedEx said it is honored to be able to use its network to transport the critical vaccines in the United States and eventually the world.
Sunday afternoon, the first vaccine shipment landed at the FedEx hub in Memphis. Immediately, FedEx team members began working to get them delivered to destinations across the country.
The first round of the Pfizer vaccine will be given this week to health care workers and at nursing homes.
These vaccines are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.
