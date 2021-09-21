FedEx ships 1.75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico

FedEx has been shipping COVID-19 vaccines across the world as part of their effort to help end the coronavirus pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, FedEx sent a massive shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico. 1.75 million doses were delivered in coordination with Direct Relief and the governments of the United States and Mexico.

This is not the first time FedEx shipped COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico. In June, FedEx Express delivered 1.35 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Toluca, Mexico.

At the time, Richard W. Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support for FedEx Express, said, “We are proud to play a role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines alongside our longtime charitable partner Direct Relief, and in collaboration with efforts led by governments of the United States and Mexico. FedEx is fully committed to the distribution of these lifesaving vaccines where they are needed and delivering to Mexico is an important step in fighting the pandemic in communities we serve every day.”

