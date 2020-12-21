FedEx to deliver the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine nationwide this week

This is the second wave of "Operation Warp Speed" to have Covid-19 vaccines delivered to millions of Americans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second phase of "Operation Warp Speed" is underway as FedEx works to deliver millions of doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine nationwide this week.

Joe Stephens, the Senior Vice President of Global Engineering and Business Transformation for FedEx, said the shipments of the vaccines are at the top of the company's priorities.

"We could not be more humbled or honored to participate in this historical moment," Stephens said.

On Sunday morning, FedEx trucks containing Moderna vaccine were brought to FedEx's "Cold Chain Center" in South Memphis to be processed and shipped. Stephens said they are closely monitoring each distribution.

"We can track and trace them above and beyond or in addition to the typical track and trace with the handheld scan devices that we're all accustomed to," Stephens said.

Local 24 News asked Stephens if the company learned anything from the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine last week to make the Moderna vaccine distribution even more successful. He said FedEx has planned for months to make these distributions a priority which contributed to the success of the Pfizer vaccine distribution.

"I don’t know if it’s as much as lessons learned that can be applied this week as much as it is the confidence that is gave us to ensure that we were going to be successful this week as well," Stephens said.

Moderna vaccines leaving Memphis to be shipped across the country @LocalMemphis https://t.co/8fTx9T9iBF — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) December 20, 2020

Steve Hannahan, a FedEx employee of 26 years, said it's an honor to be a part of a company helping millions of Americans in this fight.

"This is huge," Hannahan said. "This is nothing like any of us have been involved with. We got the ability to send a vaccine all around to maybe prevent a family from going through a tragedy that so many families have had in the U.S."

FedEx priority team leader Beverly Tatum said once the doses arrive, they do not wait to get them out. The distributions are tracked second by second so they can arrive at the destination as quickly and safely as possible.